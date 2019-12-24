UrduPoint.com
Russia Built 2 Launch Pads For Angara-Class Rockets At Plesetsk Spaceport In Past 5 Years

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 05:34 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2019) Russia built two launch complexes for Angara-class light and heavy rockets at the Plesetsk spaceport in the past five years, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said on Tuesday.

"Over the past five years, two launch complexes have been built at the Plesetsk spaceport for light and heavy Angara-class rockets.

Additionally, the launch complex for the Soyuz-2 rocket has been reconstructed," Shoigu said at the annual extended meeting of the Defense Ministry board.

