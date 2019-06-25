UrduPoint.com
Russia-Bulgaria Interparliamentary Commission To Meet In September In Sofia - Matviyenko

Tue 25th June 2019 | 07:17 PM

The next session of the Russian-Bulgarian interparliamentary commission for trade, economic and scientific cooperation is scheduled to take place in Sofia in September, Russian upper house speaker Valentina Matviyenko said Tuesday at the meeting with the speaker of Bulgarian National Assembly, Tsveta Karayancheva

"After a long break last year, the interparliamentary commission for trade, economic and scientific cooperation relaunched operations. The next session of the commission is scheduled to take place in Bulgaria in September," Matviyenko said.

She added that the dialogue between their two countries had recently visibly intensified, referring to the visits of Bulgarian President Rumen Radev and Prime Minister Boyko Borissov to Russia last year, and Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev's trip this year.

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting with Radev in St. Petersburg earlier in June.

Russian-Bulgarian trade increased by 23.5 percent year-on-year in 2017, amounting to $3.44 billion. By the end of last year, bilateral trade stood at $3.46 billion. Russian exports to and imports from its neighbor came out to $2.9 billion and $525.3 million, respectively, in 2018. Russia is also the only exporter of natural gas to Bulgaria, delivering 3.17 billion cubic meters (111 billion cubic feet) last year alone.

