Russia-Bulgaria Spy Row Not to Affect Bilateral Ties - Manturov

VARNA (Bulgaria) (UrduPoint news / Sputnik - 17th September 2019 ) The recent espionage scandal involving the head of a pro-Russian non-governmental organization in Bulgaria will not affect relations between the countries, Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov said Tuesday.

Bulgarian prosecutors have recently charged Nikolay Malinov, chairman of the National Russophile Movement in Bulgaria, with spying for certain Russian institutions and organizations, including the Russian Institute for Strategic Studies, and of laundering money sent by them.

However, Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov has urged not to mix relations with Russia and the espionage scandal around Malinov.

"The scandal was in Bulgaria, not in Russia, we did not discuss it. I think the Bulgarian side understands the situation well. This will not affect our friendship and business relationships. I hope that those who love Russia and the Russian language will not receive espionage charges," Manturov told reporters after a meeting of the Russian-Bulgarian intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation.