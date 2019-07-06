UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Buries Navy Officers Killed In Sub Fire

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 06th July 2019 | 05:10 PM

Russia buries navy officers killed in sub fire

Russia buried 14 navy officers amid tight security in Saint Petersburg on Saturday who were killed in a fire on a nuclear-powered submersible in circumstances that have not been fully revealed by the Kremlin.

Saint Petersburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 6th Jul, 2019 ) :Russia buried 14 navy officers amid tight security in Saint Petersburg on Saturday who were killed in a fire on a nuclear-powered submersible in circumstances that have not been fully revealed by the Kremlin.

The officers died in the Barents Sea on Monday, but the accident was only made public a day later.

Moscow has said the crew was studying the sea floor and that the details of the tragedy are a "state secret".

But Russian media have reported that the ship was a top-secret nuclear-powered mini-submarine.

The defence ministry confirmed the vessel was nuclear-powered for the first time on Friday.

The funerals, which were closed to the media, took place in the former imperial capital's historic Serafimovskoye Cemetery.

They began amid heavy security, with military police standing outside the cemetery gates.

"You have to understand that the identities of most of the people who gathered here are secret and their faces cannot be shown," a representative of the defence ministry told AFP.

An AFP reporter saw 14 vehicles carrying coffins drive into the cemetery. Later, a military salute and the Russian national anthem were heard.

Dmitry Razmyslov, 38, attended the funeral to pay his respects to one of the seamen -- Dmitry Solovyev -- with whom he studied at a military academy in the late 1980s.

"I did not know the details of his job. It was secret," Razymyslov, who did not go on to have a military career, told AFP.

The Russian defence ministry said Solovyev acted heroically during the accident, evacuating a civilian and closing the vessel's hatch to halt spreading flames.

"He was very responsible and, despite the fact that his wife is expecting a child, he acted the way he did," Razmyslov said.

- 'Real heroes' - "This is a great sorrow," said a young woman clad in black attending the ceremony. She held a wreath that read "from friends and classmates".

Some ordinary Saint Petersburg residents came to the cemetery's gates to pay their respects.

"I feel so sorry for them, like they were my own (family)," said 60-year old Natalya Stepanova, who lives nearby.

"They are real heroes," she said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin posthumously awarded state honours to all 14 of the submariners.

The tragedy has echoes of the sinking of the Kursk submarine in 2000, also in the Barents Sea, that claimed 118 lives and shook the first year of Putin's presidency.

Russian media reported that the 14 seamen will be buried near a monument to the Kursk victims in the Serafimovskoye Cemetery.

On Friday, the defence ministry said the fire started in the submersible's battery compartment and did not impact the vessel's nuclear reactor.

Nearly all of the victims were highly decorated officers and included seven Captain First Rank officers -- the most senior staff officers in the Russian navy.

Experts have said that the presence of many high-ranking officers on board could suggest the submarine was not on an ordinary assignment.

Related Topics

Accident Fire Police Russia Nuclear Vehicles Died Wife Job Young Kursk Vladimir Putin Petersburg Women Family Media All From

Recent Stories

Laborer electrocuted in Attock

4 minutes ago

80,000 interest free loans to be distributed among ..

4 minutes ago

India's Bumrah strikes early as Sri Lanka struggle ..

4 minutes ago

Jeep plunged into ravine: two women, one child die ..

4 minutes ago

Rescue-1122 organises training workshop for Elite ..

4 minutes ago

Pleasure Boat Capsized in Black Sea Carried 55 Peo ..

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.