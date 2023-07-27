Russia, Burundi Sign Agreement on Peaceful Nuclear Energy Energy Cooperation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) Russia and Burundi have singed an agreement on cooperation on peaceful use of nuclear energy on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa Summit in St. Petersburg, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Thursday.

The agreement was signed by Burundian Foreign Minister Albert Shingiro and Russian state nuclear agency Rosatom head Alexey Likhachev.

The deal will allow the two countries to begin implementing certain projects in various aspects of nuclear energy, Rosatom said, adding that these initiatives would include Russia's assistance in creating and improving nuclear energy infrastructure in Burundi and develop legal regulation of nuclear safety, among other things.