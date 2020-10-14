UrduPoint.com
Russia Businessman Prigozhin Files Lawsuit Against Navalny, Wants $64,800 For Moral Damage

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 12:00 PM

Russia Businessman Prigozhin Files Lawsuit Against Navalny, Wants $64,800 for Moral Damage

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin has filed separate 5 million rubles ($64,800) lawsuits against Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny and his ally, Lyubov Sobol, over their claims about low-quality products allegedly delivered by Prigozhin's companies to kindergartens and schools, Concord company said on Wednesday.

The lawsuit against Navalny is related to his Twitter post, while the lawsuit against Sobol was filed over her comments to the media. Prigozhin asks to refute the allegations and recover 5 million rubles from each defendant as compensation for the moral damage.

