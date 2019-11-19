Russia Busts Largest Clandestine Drug Lab in Country - Interior Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2019) Russia's largest clandestine drug lab, which ran an online shop on the dark web and supplied narcotics across the country, has been busted in the south of the Moscow Region, the Interior Ministry spokeswoman told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"The Russian Interior Ministry's Main Directorate for Drug Control, jointly with colleagues from Moscow, has stopped the activities of a clandestine lab for synthetic drug production, the largest over the past few years. The illegal production was located in the Serpukhovsky district of the Moscow Region," Irina Volk said.

The production was housed at a former farm and had chemical reactors worth between 200,000-500,000 rubles ($3,140-$7,840) each.

According to Volk, the gang ran an online drug shop on the dark web.

As a result of the operation, police stopped 18 drug shipments to the Russian regions of Novosibirsk, Tver, Vladimir, Kursk, Kaluga, Arkhangelsk, the republics of Tatarstan and Buryatia, as well as the territories of Khabarovsk and Primorsky.

In total, more than 100 kilograms (220 Pounds) of drugs in crystal form, 1.5 tonnes in liquid form, 4 tonnes of chemicals, over 600 kilograms of precursors, seven chemical reactors, as well as various pieces of equipment were seized during the operation, according to Volk.

As of today, three chemical engineers from Ukraine, a drug courier and a suspected organizer of the drug production lab have been detained. Criminal cases have been launched.