UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Busts Largest Clandestine Drug Lab In Country - Interior Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 01:10 PM

Russia Busts Largest Clandestine Drug Lab in Country - Interior Ministry

Russia's largest clandestine drug lab, which ran an online shop on the dark web and supplied narcotics across the country, has been busted in the south of the Moscow Region, the Interior Ministry spokeswoman told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2019) Russia's largest clandestine drug lab, which ran an online shop on the dark web and supplied narcotics across the country, has been busted in the south of the Moscow Region, the Interior Ministry spokeswoman told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"The Russian Interior Ministry's Main Directorate for Drug Control, jointly with colleagues from Moscow, has stopped the activities of a clandestine lab for synthetic drug production, the largest over the past few years. The illegal production was located in the Serpukhovsky district of the Moscow Region," Irina Volk said.

The production was housed at a former farm and had chemical reactors worth between 200,000-500,000 rubles ($3,140-$7,840) each.

According to Volk, the gang ran an online drug shop on the dark web.

As a result of the operation, police stopped 18 drug shipments to the Russian regions of Novosibirsk, Tver, Vladimir, Kursk, Kaluga, Arkhangelsk, the republics of Tatarstan and Buryatia, as well as the territories of Khabarovsk and Primorsky.

In total, more than 100 kilograms (220 Pounds) of drugs in crystal form, 1.5 tonnes in liquid form, 4 tonnes of chemicals, over 600 kilograms of precursors, seven chemical reactors, as well as various pieces of equipment were seized during the operation, according to Volk.

As of today, three chemical engineers from Ukraine, a drug courier and a suspected organizer of the drug production lab have been detained. Criminal cases have been launched.

Related Topics

Police Interior Ministry Ukraine Moscow Russia Drugs Kaluga Kursk Vladimir Putin Tver Khabarovsk Novosibirsk Criminals From

Recent Stories

Over 1 in 2 (56%) Pakistanis support the governmen ..

52 seconds ago

Asad Umar to take oath as minister for planning, d ..

2 minutes ago

6 killed,4 injured in van-truck collision in Muzaf ..

2 minutes ago

Syria's Air Defense System Shoots Down Israeli Mis ..

2 minutes ago

North Korea dismisses drills delay and Swedish eff ..

2 minutes ago

Three Iran security personnel killed by 'rioters': ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.