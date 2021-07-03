UrduPoint.com
Russia Buys Unused Sputnik V Doses From Slovakia - Slovakian Health Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 03rd July 2021 | 12:10 AM

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2021) Doses of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine that were not used by Slovakia were bought by Russia, Slovakian Health Ministry's spokeswoman Zuzana Eliasova said on Friday.

"I can confirm that Russia bought 160,000 doses of the unused Sputnik V vaccine from the Ministry of Health of Slovakia.

The Russian side will pay the same price for which it sold the vaccines to Slovakia ”$9.95 per dose," Eliasova said, as broadcast by Slovakian Television.

