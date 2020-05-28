UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Cabinet To Discuss Subsidies To Airports To Make Up For Income Decline Due To COVID

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 27 seconds ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 09:40 AM

Russia Cabinet to Discuss Subsidies to Airports to Make Up for Income Decline Due to COVID

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) The Russian government will on Thursday discuss subsidies to Russian airports and similar organizations to compensate for the decline in income due to the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the cabinet said.

"The following issues are planned to be considered at the meeting: ...On the allocation to the Federal Air Transport Agency from the reserve fund of the Government of the Russian Federation of budget funds to provide subsidies to Russian airports and... similar organizations in 2020 for partial compensation of expenses due to a decrease in their income as a result of a fall in passenger air traffic due to the spread of the new coronavirus infection," it said.

Amid the spread of the new coronavirus infection, air transportation has found itself among the most affected sectors of the economy.

Subsidies allocated by the state will help airlines survive the period of restrictions associated with the difficult epidemiological situation and will help maintain the human resources potential of civil aviation.

On March 27, amid the coronavirus pandemic, Russia stopped regular and charter flights with other countries. The exceptions are flights to take citizens home, as well as cargo, mail, sanitary and humanitarian flights, flights of empty planes for maintenance, transit flights with landing for refueling or changing crews in Russia and flights carried out in line with individual decisions of the Russian government.

Airlines also reduced domestic flights due to falling demand.

Related Topics

Russia Budget Traffic March 2020 From Government Cabinet Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

16 minutes ago

Arab Coalition forces intercept Houthi drones targ ..

8 hours ago

UAE Government announces 30 percent return to work ..

8 hours ago

OECD recognises UAE&#039;s efforts in fighting cor ..

10 hours ago

COVID-19 recoveries rise to 16,371; 883 new cases ..

10 hours ago

Canadian Court Dismisses Huawei CFO Meng's Applica ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.