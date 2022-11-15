Russia Called on G20 Not to Politicize Energy Issues - Lavrov

(@FahadShabbir)

DENPASAR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2022) Russia at the G20 also proposed to stop politicizing energy issues and open a free dialogue between energy suppliers and consumers, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"We have spoken in favor of refusing to politicize these issues.

First of all, to abandon the use of energy to settle political accounts, as was observed by the European Union in relation to the Nord Streams," Lavrov said.

The minister noted that Russia at the summit also called for the G20 to deal with the elimination of any discriminatory obstacles in the world energy markets.

"And finally, we offered to open a free, honest dialogue between energy suppliers and consumers. Let's see what the reaction will be to this," the minister added.