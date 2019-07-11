Russia Calling on Iran Regularly to Abstain From Escalating Situation Around JCPOA- Moscow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) Russia is calling on Iran regularly to abstain from taking steps able to escalate tensions around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), known as Iran nuclear deal, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday.

"Iran has been showing strategic patience for over a year [after Washington's withdrawal from the JCPOA] ... Now it naturally shows its rejection of the situation. We have repeatedly called on Iran to abstain from taking escalating steps, and we do it regularly, but it should be understood that the Iranian leadership and Iranian negotiators, who protected the JCPOA, cannot tolerate the things happening around their country," Ryabkov told reporters.