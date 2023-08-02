Open Menu

Russia Calls Against Deterioration Of Situation In Niger - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published August 02, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Russia Calls Against Deterioration of Situation in Niger - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2023) Russia believes it is important to avoid further deterioration of situation in Niger, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday, adding that Moscow calls for dialogue between the sides of the conflict.

"We consider it extremely important to prevent further degradation of the situation in the country, we believe it is urgent to organize a national dialogue to restore civil peace, ensure law and order," Zakharova told a briefing.

The spokeswoman added that a threat of use of external force against Niger will not add to conflict resolution.

"When looking for ways to resolve the conflict in Niger, we continue to proceed from the principle that African problems require African solutions. We expect that efforts will be made through the African Union and sub-regional organizations," Zakharova said.

