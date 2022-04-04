Russia Calls Emergency UNSC Meeting at 19:00 GMT on Monday to Discuss Bucha - Mission

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russia has called an emergency UN Security Council meeting at 19:00 GMT on Monday to discuss the latest provocation in the Ukrainian town of Bucha, the Russian permanent mission to the United Nations said

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2022) Russia has called an emergency UN Security Council meeting at 19:00 GMT on Monday to discuss the latest provocation in the Ukrainian town of Bucha, the Russian permanent mission to the United Nations said.

"Russia has requested an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council in connection with the provocations by Ukrainian radicals in the town of Bucha. Today at 15:00 (NYT time)," the mission said.