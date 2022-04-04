UrduPoint.com

Russia Calls Emergency UNSC Meeting At 19:00 GMT On Monday To Discuss Bucha - Mission

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 04, 2022 | 09:15 PM

Russia Calls Emergency UNSC Meeting at 19:00 GMT on Monday to Discuss Bucha - Mission

Russia has called an emergency UN Security Council meeting at 19:00 GMT on Monday to discuss the latest provocation in the Ukrainian town of Bucha, the Russian permanent mission to the United Nations said

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2022) Russia has called an emergency UN Security Council meeting at 19:00 GMT on Monday to discuss the latest provocation in the Ukrainian town of Bucha, the Russian permanent mission to the United Nations said.

"Russia has requested an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council in connection with the provocations by Ukrainian radicals in the town of Bucha. Today at 15:00 (NYT time)," the mission said.

Related Topics

United Nations Russia

Recent Stories

'Now or never' to avoid climate catastrophe, warns ..

'Now or never' to avoid climate catastrophe, warns UN

43 seconds ago
 SWIFT Replacement for Russia-India Transactions No ..

SWIFT Replacement for Russia-India Transactions Not Ready - Ambassador in New De ..

8 minutes ago
 One killed, three injured over minor dispute

One killed, three injured over minor dispute

8 minutes ago
 Govts, businesses 'lying' on climate efforts: UN c ..

Govts, businesses 'lying' on climate efforts: UN chief

8 minutes ago
 Hungary PM tightens hold on power after poll victo ..

Hungary PM tightens hold on power after poll victory

8 minutes ago
 Germany Continues Reducing Energy Imports From Rus ..

Germany Continues Reducing Energy Imports From Russia - Economy Minister

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.