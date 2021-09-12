UrduPoint.com

Russia Calls For Common Efforts To Resolve Issue Of Refugees From Afghanistan - Lavrov

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 12th September 2021 | 01:20 AM

Russia Calls for Common Efforts to Resolve Issue of Refugees From Afghanistan - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2021) Russia urges a collective effort to address the issue of Afghan refugees, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday.

Speaking at a joint press conference after meeting with Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed Al Thani, Lavrov noted a common concern over the influx of refugees from the Central Asian country.

"We emphasize the need to solve this problem as soon as possible, and, for this, it is important to engage all the countries involved," Lavrov said, specifically mentioning the countries that caused the current crisis with their policies.

In the wake of the Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) seizing power in Afghanistan, thousands of Afghans have been trying to escape the country out of fear of reprisals by the militants.

