UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Calls For De-Escalation In Persian Gulf To Avoid Unpredictable Conflict - Nebenzia

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 11:10 PM

Russia Calls for De-Escalation in Persian Gulf to Avoid Unpredictable Conflict - Nebenzia

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2020) Moscow calls on parties to swiftly de-escalate tensions in the Persian Gulf to avoid a military confrontation with unpredictable consequences, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia told the Security Council on Thursday.

"As a result of the increasing confrontation, the [Gulf] region, and indeed the whole world is on the brink of conflict, the consequences of which should be unpredictable. We call for speedy de-escalation. The risk of conflict is too high, and the price is too high," Nebenzia said.

Iran launched a missile attack against two military bases housing US troops in Iraq in the early hours of Wednesday in response to a US airstrike that killed top Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani several days prior.

No casualties from either side were reported.

Nebenzia also expressed his concern over some countries tending to take unilateral actions and violate international law.

"The quintessence of all of these lamentable tendencies was the withdrawal of the United States from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program, as approved by the Security Council," the diplomat added.

The tensions in the middle East have begun escalating in 2018 after the US withdrew from the JCPOA, and Tehran began steadily abandoning its obligations under the deal every 60 days. On Sunday, Iran announced that it had dropped out of all commitments and therefore had no more restrictions on its nuclear program.

Related Topics

Attack World United Nations Iran Moscow Russia Nuclear Iraq Tehran Price United States Middle East Sunday 2018 All From Top Housing Qasem Soleimani

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid attends wedding reception

2 hours ago

Human potential in MENA ‘remarkable’, nobody w ..

2 hours ago

Four cops transferred in Punjab

32 minutes ago

Number of Polio refusal cases reduced in Bannu

32 minutes ago

The traders' representatives included Kashif Chaud ..

32 minutes ago

Local Government Ambassador Program inaugurated in ..

32 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.