Russia Calls For De-Escalation Of Tensions In Syria's Ain Issa - Reconciliation Center

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 12:50 AM

Russia Calls for De-Escalation of Tensions in Syria's Ain Issa - Reconciliation Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2020) Russian officials are calling on all parties to cease shelling near the Syrian town of Ain Issa, Rear Adm. Vyacheslav Sytnik, the deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation, said on Sunday.

"We have noted the unstable situation in the Ain Issa region. Earlier, during talks with the Turkish side, agreements were reached concerning the establishment of joint Russian-Syrian posts," Sytnik said at a press briefing.

Additional units of the Russian military police have also been deployed to the region, the military official said.

"Today, additional units of the Russian military police arrived in the Ain Issa region to step up efforts to stabilize the situation. We call on all parties that are leading the mutual shelling to cease the escalation," Sytnik remarked. 

Earlier this week, the state-run Syrian Arab news Agency reported that Turkish forces had launched artillery attacks near the town of Ain Issa.

