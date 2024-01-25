Russia Calls For Emergency UN Security Council Meeting Over Plane Crash
Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2024 | 12:00 AM
UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Russian has called for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council Wednesday afternoon after its military plane came down near the Russian city of Belgorod, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.
"We have asked for an urgent session of the UN Security Council at 3 pm New York time (01 am PST Thursday," Lavrov said at a news conference at UN headquarters in New York.
"We very much hope that the French presidency (of the Security Council) will conscientiously fulfill its duties and schedule such a meeting as soon as possible," Lavrov said.
He said the downing of the plane was a Ukrainian "criminal act," adding: "We're trying to find out the facts right now.
"
His remarks came after the military plane, en route to Ukraine for a prisoner exchange, was shot down by that country’s armed forces in the region of Belgorod. The crash killed all 65 Ukrainian servicemen onboard, as well as six crew members and three escorts.
The Russian Defence Ministry called the crash "a terrorist attack" organized to accuse Russia of killing Ukrainian servicemen and claimed Ukrainian authorities were "well aware of the planned transportation" with the purpose of further exchange
Ukraine did not immediately confirm or deny it, but its military intelligence said it had no information about who was on the plane when it went down.
APP/ift
Recent Stories
Achakzai rejects Amnesty Intl's statement, says based on unverified claims
Mali gold mine collapse kills more than 70
Tennis: Australian Open results - 1st update
Russia says Kyiv downed POW plane, no survivors
AIOU Opens 2-day expo, career counseling grand moot in Mirpur AJK
Argentines down tools in challenge to budget-slashing Milei
EU ports join up to fight drug smuggling
NCRC unveils 3-year Strategic Plan and Policy Brief on Child Trafficking
Religious Ministry appeals for Namaz-e-Istisqa on Friday
All citizens are equal before law regardless of their faith, caste, race in Paki ..
Indian forces harassing people on security pretext in IIOJK
Defence lawyers cross-examine four witnesses in cipher case
More Stories From World
-
Shipping giant says two vessels turn back from Red Sea after 'explosions'8 minutes ago
-
Mali gold mine collapse kills more than 7017 minutes ago
-
Russia says Kyiv downed POW plane, no survivors35 minutes ago
-
Argentines down tools in challenge to budget-slashing Milei43 minutes ago
-
EU ports join up to fight drug smuggling43 minutes ago
-
Ruling in Israel case on Friday: court45 minutes ago
-
Russian forces entering key Ukraine town pushed back: mayor42 minutes ago
-
Comoros court confirms president's re-election42 minutes ago
-
Pakistani diplomat explores high-tech collaboration in Yangtze River Delta3 hours ago
-
N. Korea fires several cruise missiles towards Yellow Sea: Seoul military4 hours ago
-
25 dead in central China fire4 hours ago
-
Comoros top court confirms President Assoumani's re-election4 hours ago