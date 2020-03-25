UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Calls For Global Ceasefire Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 01:00 AM

Russia Calls for Global Ceasefire Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) Moscow calls on the parties to all regional armed conflicts to immediately stop hostilities amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

"In connection with the worldwide spread of the COVID-19 epidemic, the Russian Foreign Ministry urges the parties to regional armed conflicts to immediately stop the fighting, introduce a ceasefire and a humanitarian pause," the ministry said in support for a similar call made by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Monday.

Otherwise, given the fact that majority of people living in conflict areas do not have access to essential medicines and qualified medical assistance, the pandemic could lead to a global humanitarian catastrophe, the ministry stressed.

Afghanistan, Iraq, Yemen, Libya, Syria, as well as in the Palestinian territories, including the Gaza Strip, are of particular concern, Moscow said.

"We separately note the risks associated with the possible degradation of the epidemiological situation in African countries where armed confrontation does not subside," the ministry continued.

Camps for refugees and temporarily displaced persons are most vulnerable to the epidemic, it said.

"First of all, our appeal concerns countries that illegally use military force outside their national borders.

We especially note that in the current conditions there can be no justification for the policy of unilateral coercive measures, including economic restrictions, which seriously complicate the efforts of the authorities to protect the health of their people," the ministry stressed.

The situation in areas controlled by terrorist groups also causes great concern. In the future, these zones may be most vulnerable to the spread of infection, so counter-terrorism efforts should continue, it said.

"We urge the international community to provide the countries in need with the necessary humanitarian assistance without any political preconditions. Such support should be aimed at saving people in distress. It is not acceptable to use humanitarian aid as a tool for imposing internal political changes, as well as speculating on destinies of the victims," the ministry said.

As a permanent member of the UN Security Council, Russia will continue to promote a political and diplomatic settlement of regional conflicts on the basis of the UN Charter and international law and is ready for active cooperation in this area with all interested parties, the ministry said.

Related Topics

Terrorist United Nations Syria Moscow Russia Gaza Yemen Iraq Lead Libya May All Refugee Coronavirus

Recent Stories

India in 21-day lockdown

2 hours ago

Repatriated Pakistanis undergo Corona screening te ..

1 hour ago

UAE Halts Passenger Flights From March 24, Two Day ..

1 hour ago

Over 90% citizens found staying at their homes on ..

1 hour ago

Chief Minister Buzdar chairs cabinet meeting

1 hour ago

India's Modi, EU Commission Chief Discuss Coronavi ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.