UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Calls For Immediate Ceasefire In Libya - Lavrov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 05:07 PM

Russia Calls for Immediate Ceasefire in Libya - Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov confirmed on Friday Moscow's support for the Libya ceasefire initiative of Aguila Saleh, the head of Libya's Tobruk-based parliament, also expressing the belief that the Cairo initiative could become the basis for the intra-Libyan dialogue

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov confirmed on Friday Moscow's support for the Libya ceasefire initiative of Aguila Saleh, the head of Libya's Tobruk-based parliament, also expressing the belief that the Cairo initiative could become the basis for the intra-Libyan dialogue.

"We fully supported then and fully support now your offer to immediately halt hostilities and begin political dialogue, as a result of which new authorities should be formed, based on equal representation of three historic regions," Lavrov said at talks with Saleh in Moscow.

Saleh confirmed that the conflict in Libya could not be solved militarily.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Parliament Cairo Libya

Recent Stories

Passing Out Parade Of Pakistan Navy Seal Course He ..

8 minutes ago

Russia reports 6,718 new coronavirus infections

56 minutes ago

After A Highly Successful Pre-order Phase, HUAWEI ..

1 hour ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $42.89 a barrel T ..

1 hour ago

Affectees of Fazaia Housing scam admire efforts of ..

30 seconds ago

Anti-Terrorism Court summons witnesses in Mumbai h ..

31 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.