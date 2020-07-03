Russia Calls for Immediate Ceasefire in Libya - Lavrov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov confirmed on Friday Moscow's support for the Libya ceasefire initiative of Aguila Saleh, the head of Libya's Tobruk-based parliament, also expressing the belief that the Cairo initiative could become the basis for the intra-Libyan dialogue.

"We fully supported then and fully support now your offer to immediately halt hostilities and begin political dialogue, as a result of which new authorities should be formed, based on equal representation of three historic regions," Lavrov said at talks with Saleh in Moscow.

Saleh confirmed that the conflict in Libya could not be solved militarily.