Russia Calls For Immediate Release of Burkina Faso President - Foreign Ministry

Moscow calls for the immediate release of Burkina Faso President Roch Marc Christian Kabore in connection with the military coup in the country, the deputy director of the Russian foreign ministry's information and press department, Alexey Zaytsev, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) Moscow calls for the immediate release of Burkina Faso President Roch Marc Christian Kabore in connection with the military coup in the country, the deputy director of the Russian foreign ministry's information and press department, Alexey Zaytsev, said on Thursday.

"We proceed from a principled position on the unacceptability of unconstitutional change of power. We call for the immediate release of the Burkina Faso president ... as well as for the country's return to civilian rule as soon as possible," Zaytsev told reporters.