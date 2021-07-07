Russia Calls for Immediate Resumption of Negotiations on Restoration of JCPOA - Envoy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) Russia calls for an immediate resumption of negotiations on the full restoration of the Iran nuclear deal against the background of Tehran's intention to produce metallic uranium, Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said on Tuesday.

The IAEA told Sputnik earlier that Iran would produce uranium metal enriched to 20% for a research reactor in Tehran.

"The #IAEA reports that #Iran moves to production of uranium metal enriched up to 20%. The US in its turn maintains maximum pressure policy of D.

Trump. The only way out of this vicious circle is resumption of #ViennaTalks without delay and full restoration of #JCPOA," Ulyanov said on Twitter.

On June 20, the sixth round of negotiations on the full restoration of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program, which also provides for Washington's return to the deal, ended in Vienna. Negotiations have been taking place in the Austrian capital since April. It remains unclear when the seventh round of talks would begin, but it is assumed that it will be the final one, the Russian envoy told Sputnik earlier.