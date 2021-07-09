Russia Calls for Implementation of US-Taliban Agreement - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) Russia calls for the implementation of the peace agreement between the United States and the Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia), Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"With the mediation of the United States, steps were outlined to normalize the situation, to initiate a political process, to reach agreements on a transitional period and then on the final details of how Afghanistan will continue to live. It is clear that only the Afghans themselves can resolve these issues, but the agreements that were reached between Washington and the Taliban were, in my opinion, welcomed by everyone.

We call for their implementation," Lavrov said during a press conference.

The continuation of hostilities in Afghanistan worries Russia in terms of their possible spillover to the territory of Moscow's allies, the foreign minister added.

"In the fact that the Taliban have seized checkpoints on the border with Iran, on the border with Tajikistan - while this is happening on the territory of Afghanistan, we are not going to take any measures other than repeating our insistent calls for the political process, as all Afghans voiced support so that it could start as soon as possible," Lavrov said during a press conference in Moscow.