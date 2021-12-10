Russia Calls for Intensification of Talks on New Arms Treaty With US - Ryabkov

Russia calls for an intensification of the negotiation process on the development of a new arms control treaty with the United States, time is running out, said Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) Russia calls for an intensification of the negotiation process on the development of a new arms control treaty with the United States, time is running out, said Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov.

"Let me remind you that February 5 will mark one year from the date of the extension of the current Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty for a five-year period. That is, there are 4 plus years left, time is running out. It is necessary to deal with the question what will replace this agreement.

What set of documents can form a new framework for arms control," Ryabkov said during a press conference at the Rossiya Segodnya news agency.

He added that he saw legally binding text as the "core of this set."

"But it is too early to talk about this. We must deepen the discussion of the specifics of the agenda available within the framework of the strategic stability dialogue at the upcoming meeting. The time frame for its holding, probably, can be formulated in a generalized form as January 2022," the deputy minister said.