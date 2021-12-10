UrduPoint.com

Russia Calls For Intensification Of Talks On New Arms Treaty With US - Ryabkov

Faizan Hashmi 41 seconds ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 07:48 PM

Russia Calls for Intensification of Talks on New Arms Treaty With US - Ryabkov

Russia calls for an intensification of the negotiation process on the development of a new arms control treaty with the United States, time is running out, said Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) Russia calls for an intensification of the negotiation process on the development of a new arms control treaty with the United States, time is running out, said Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov.

"Let me remind you that February 5 will mark one year from the date of the extension of the current Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty for a five-year period. That is, there are 4 plus years left, time is running out. It is necessary to deal with the question what will replace this agreement.

What set of documents can form a new framework for arms control," Ryabkov said during a press conference at the Rossiya Segodnya news agency.

He added that he saw legally binding text as the "core of this set."

"But it is too early to talk about this. We must deepen the discussion of the specifics of the agenda available within the framework of the strategic stability dialogue at the upcoming meeting. The time frame for its holding, probably, can be formulated in a generalized form as January 2022," the deputy minister said.

Related Topics

Russia United States January February From Agreement

Recent Stories

UAE wins its Category-B membership in the IMO Coun ..

UAE wins its Category-B membership in the IMO Council for third consecutive time

19 minutes ago
 Mohmand District wins Kabaddi title in Integrated ..

Mohmand District wins Kabaddi title in Integrated Distt Sports Festival

38 seconds ago
 780 policemen to perform duty during anti-polio dr ..

780 policemen to perform duty during anti-polio drive in Haripur

39 seconds ago
 Two brick kilns dismantled for not switching to zi ..

Two brick kilns dismantled for not switching to zigzag technology

40 seconds ago
 Russia's Ryabkov Warns US Against 'Torpedoing' Iss ..

Russia's Ryabkov Warns US Against 'Torpedoing' Issue of Security Guarantees

44 seconds ago
 Violent Clashes Over Water in Cameroon Force 30,00 ..

Violent Clashes Over Water in Cameroon Force 30,000 Residents to Flee to Chad - ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.