Russia Calls for Joint Effort on Countering Terrorism After Vienna Attack - Zakharova

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) Russia is calling for a joint effort on combating international terrorism after a deadly attack in Vienna, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.

On Monday night, gunmen opened fire in several locations in the Austrian capital, killing at least four people and injuring over a dozen others. One of the attackers was shot by the police. According to Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer, the attacker was a supporter of the Islamic State terrorist organization (banned in Russia).

"This is an issue that Russia has raised for many years, namely, joining forces in the fight against the terrorist threat," Zakharova told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

The spokeswoman mentioned that Moscow talked about the matter on many levels, including in the United Nations Security Council. Zakharova recalled that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov have raised such issues in the past.

"We [Russia] believe that there is a need for a joint response to this problem, to look for collective ways out, and only in this [collective] format, it is possible to achieve the most effective result, the result that everyone expects, namely, an uncompromising fight against international terrorism," Zakharova said.