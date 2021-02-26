Russia Calls for Mideast Quartet Meeting With Regional Actors, Saudi Arabia - Nebenzia

Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia on Friday proposed to convene in the upcoming spring or summer a high-level meeting with the envoys from the Middle East Quartet, Egypt, Jordan, Bahrain, the United Arabic Emirates (UAE), Israel, Palestine and, possibly, Saudi Arabia

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia on Friday proposed to convene in the upcoming spring or summer a high-level meeting with the envoys from the Middle East Quartet, Egypt, Jordan, Bahrain, the United Arabic Emirates (UAE), Israel, Palestine and, possibly, Saudi Arabia.

"We believe that in the spring or summer of this year, it would be useful to hold a ministerial meeting in the four-plus-four-plus-two-format - the Quartet [EU, Russia, the US and the UN], plus Egypt, Jordan, the UAE and Bahrain, plus the Palestinians and Israelis, with the possible inclusion of Saudi Arabia as well," Nebenzia told the UN Security Council.

Nebenzia said that such a meeting would provide an opportunity to assess the current situation and identify key areas of joint work to overcome the current stalemate in the peace process.

"One thing that needs to be done is intensifying the work of the quartet of international mediators and making its meetings regular in nature," he stated.

Nebenzia also noted that during the recent virtual Quartet engagement on February 15, the participants showed readiness to constructively cooperate on advancing the peaceful settlement of the Arab-Israeli conflict.