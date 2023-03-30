UrduPoint.com

Russia Calls For Probe Into Bucha Events, Asks UN For List Of Victims - Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 30, 2023 | 10:05 PM

Russia Calls for Probe Into Bucha Events, Asks UN for List of Victims - Foreign Ministry

Russia is calling for an independent investigation into the last year events in the city of Bucha, near Kiev, and calls on the United Nations to publish a list of the victims, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2023) Russia is calling for an independent investigation into the last year events in the city of Bucha, near Kiev, and calls on the United Nations to publish a list of the victims, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"We are saying it once again. In order to find out the truth, it is necessary to carry out a fair, impartial, independent investigation, which should be focused on giving answers to four questions: identification of bodies, time and cause of death, signs of possible transportation of the bodies," Zakharova said during her press conference.

Russia has requested the full list of Bucha's residents, who died at the time of the events, from the UN, but the organization has not provided such a list yet, Zakharova added.

The UN referred to the lists of victims available on the internet and in social media, but Moscow would like to deal with official information, the official said, adding that the events in Bucha were a provocation aimed at scuttling the negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, as well as imposing new anti-Russia sanctions.

In April, the Russian Ministry of Defense said that no residents of Bucha suffered from any violent actions while the city was under Russian control.

Related Topics

Internet United Nations Ukraine Moscow Russia Social Media Died Kiev April From

Recent Stories

New rules bar human rights abusers from owning Pre ..

New rules bar human rights abusers from owning Premier League clubs

16 minutes ago
 Brazil Will Not Sign Summit for Democracy Declarat ..

Brazil Will Not Sign Summit for Democracy Declaration Against Russia - Reports

16 minutes ago
 US Defense Chief Says Saddened by Loss of 9 Servic ..

US Defense Chief Says Saddened by Loss of 9 Servicemembers in Kentucky Helicopte ..

18 minutes ago
 UN Chief Concerned Over Myanmar Authorities Dissol ..

UN Chief Concerned Over Myanmar Authorities Dissolving Parties in Opposition-Spo ..

18 minutes ago
 UN Finds ChatGPT 'Worrying', Cautions Companies On ..

UN Finds ChatGPT 'Worrying', Cautions Companies On Released Information - Spokes ..

18 minutes ago
 UN chief voice concern over dissolution of 40 poli ..

UN chief voice concern over dissolution of 40 political parties in military-cont ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.