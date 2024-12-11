Russia Calls For Rapid Syria Stabilisation, Criticises Israel
Umer Jamshaid Published December 11, 2024 | 03:30 PM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) The Kremlin said Wednesday that it wanted to see rapid stabilisation in Syria, criticising Israeli strikes and its creation of a "buffer zone" along the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights.
Russia also said its military offensive on Ukraine remained its "absolute priority" amid questions over whether Moscow's almost three-year campaign there meant it could not support long-term ally Bashar al-Assad in the face of the lightning rebel offensive.
"We would like to see the situation in the country stabilised somehow as soon as possible," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
He also condemned Israel's strikes on Syrian military installations and the establishment of a "buffer zone" as aggravating the crisis.
"The strikes, the actions in the Golan Heights and the buffer zone hardly contribute to the stabilisation of the situation in the already destabilised Syria," he said.
Russia was continuing to discuss the fate of its military infrastructure in the country with Syria's new leadership, Peskov said.
"We are in contact with those who control the situation in Syria. This is necessary since our (military) base and diplomatic mission are there," Peskov said.
