Russia Calls For Resolution To Cyprus Problem Through Dialogue - Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 28 seconds ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 12:29 AM

Russia is in favor of resolving the Cyprus problem based on legal norms and dialogue, the Russian Foreign Ministry stated on Tuesday, following a telephone conversation between Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Cypriot counterpart, Nikos Christodoulides

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) Russia is in favor of resolving the Cyprus problem based on legal norms and dialogue, the Russian Foreign Ministry stated on Tuesday, following a telephone conversation between Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Cypriot counterpart, Nikos Christodoulides.

"The Russian side reaffirmed its principled position in favor of a fair, viable and comprehensive resolution to the Cyprus problem on the basis of the existing UN Security Council resolutions. It was stated that it is possible to ensure long-term stability and peace in the Eastern Mediterranean through dialogue and quest for mutually acceptable solutions on the basis of internationally recognized norms," the ministry stated.

The Cyprus problem is nearly half a century old. The island, where Greek and Turkish Cypriots live, has been divided de facto since 1974, when an attempt to unify Cyprus with Greece caused Turkey to deploy armed forces to the island.

On November 15, 1983, Turkish Cypriots declared the independence of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus which is recognized only by Turkey.

Turkey and the new leader of Turkish Cypriots, Ersin Tatar, who was elected as president of the self-proclaimed Turkish Cypriot state on October 18, 2020, support a two-state solution in the island, while the Greek Cypriots support a bizonal, bicommunal federation. With the participation of the two sides and the three guarantor states of Turkey, Greece and the UK, negotiations under the guidance of the United Nations are occasionally held in order to find a solution to the problem.

