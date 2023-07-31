Russia Calls For Restoring Rule of Law in Niger, Urges Sides to Show Restraint - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2023) Moscow calls for restoration of the rule of law in Niger as soon as possible, urging conflicting parties to show restraint, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"As regards the Kremlin, we are monitoring this (the situation in Niger) especially given that together with African partners we were very engaged with developments in Africa last week.

And of course, the situation there causes major concern and it was concerning for all participants of the (Russia-Africa) summit. We are calling for restoration of the rule of law in the country as soon as possible, we are calling for restraint from all parties so that it will not lead to victims," Peskov told reporters when asked about armed mutiny in Niger.