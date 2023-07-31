Open Menu

Russia Calls For Restoring Rule Of Law In Niger, Urges Sides To Show Restraint - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 31, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Russia Calls For Restoring Rule of Law in Niger, Urges Sides to Show Restraint - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2023) Moscow calls for restoration of the rule of law in Niger as soon as possible, urging conflicting parties to show restraint, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"As regards the Kremlin, we are monitoring this (the situation in Niger) especially given that together with African partners we were very engaged with developments in Africa last week.

And of course, the situation there causes major concern and it was concerning for all participants of the (Russia-Africa) summit. We are calling for restoration of the rule of law in the country as soon as possible, we are calling for restraint from all parties so that it will not lead to victims," Peskov told reporters when asked about armed mutiny in Niger.

Related Topics

Africa Moscow Lead Niger All From

Recent Stories

Muslim woman assaulted, beaten in public in India’s Ujjain city

56 minutes ago
 Daesh behind suicide attack at JUI-F workers’ co ..

Daesh behind suicide attack at JUI-F workers’ convention in Bajaur

1 hour ago
 DMT records over AED46.33bn in Abu Dhabi real esta ..

DMT records over AED46.33bn in Abu Dhabi real estate transactions in H1 2023

2 hours ago
 Benazir Bhutto’s wax statue displayed at Madame ..

Benazir Bhutto’s wax statue displayed at Madame Tussauds in Dubai

2 hours ago
 Year of Sustainability launches 2nd edition of ‘ ..

Year of Sustainability launches 2nd edition of ‘Sustainability Guide’

2 hours ago
 H.H. Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister ..

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister for Foreign Affairs & Interna ..

2 hours ago
Masdar explores developing 2GW clean energy in Mal ..

Masdar explores developing 2GW clean energy in Malaysia amid Asia expansion

2 hours ago
 Dubai Airports welcomes first flight at DXB Termin ..

Dubai Airports welcomes first flight at DXB Terminal 3

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Prosecution summons lawyer for fabricati ..

Abu Dhabi Prosecution summons lawyer for fabricating fake case, attributing it t ..

3 hours ago
 BISE Multan announces matric results 2023 today

BISE Multan announces matric results 2023 today

3 hours ago
 BISE Gujranwala announces matric results 2023 toda ..

BISE Gujranwala announces matric results 2023 today

3 hours ago
 BISE Bahawalpur announces matric results 2023 toda ..

BISE Bahawalpur announces matric results 2023 today

3 hours ago

More Stories From World