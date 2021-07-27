Russia Calls for Restoring Work of Bering Strait Regional Commission - Antonov

Russia calls for reviving the work of the Bering Strait Regional Commission to include representatives of the indigenous population, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said during a meeting at the Council for US-Russia Relations (RAPP) on Tuesday

"The participants of the Pacific Partnership include the Arctic regions of the two countries, Antonov said.

"First of all, these are Chukotka and Alaska. For them, the problem of preserving the unique identity of the northern peoples, preserving the fragile ecosystem of the Arctic Circle, energy stability and ensuring navigation in ice - is urgent. We support restoring the work of the Bering Strait Regional Commission with the involvement of representatives of the indigenous population. It is worth resuming joint academic research between universities in Alaska and the Russian Far East."