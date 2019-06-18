UrduPoint.com
Russia Calls For Restraint Amid US Plans To Increase Military Presence In Mideast- Kremlin

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 03:32 PM

The Kremlin calls on all the parties to show restraint amid Washington's plans to boost its military presence in the Middle East, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) The Kremlin calls on all the parties to show restraint amid Washington's plans to boost its military presence in the middle East, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Acting US Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan announced on Monday that the United States would deploy 1,000 additional troops to the Middle East following the recent attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman, which Washington had put the blame on Iran for.

"We have learned this from media reports. We certainly call on all the sides to show restraint. We would certainly prefer not to see any steps that could introduce additional escalation to the region that is already not calm," Peskov told reporters.

