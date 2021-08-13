UrduPoint.com

Russia Calls For Resumption Of Intra-Afghan Peace Talks - Lavrov

Moscow is not satisfied with current developments in Afghanistan and calls for resumption of peace talks, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday

SAMBEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) Moscow is not satisfied with current developments in Afghanistan and calls for resumption of peace talks, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"We are not at all satisfied with this, we believe that it is necessary to resume the negotiation process," Lavrov told reporters.

