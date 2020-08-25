UrduPoint.com
Russia Calls For Rigorous Investigation Into Navalny Case, Rejects Unfounded Allegations

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 11:57 PM

Russia stands for a rigorous and objective investigation into the case of Alexey Navalny, rejecting any unsubstantiated allegations and politicization, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a press release on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) Russia stands for a rigorous and objective investigation into the case of Alexey Navalny, rejecting any unsubstantiated allegations and politicization, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a press release on Tuesday.

The Navalny case was one of the discussion points at talks between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun earlier in the day in Moscow. According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the United States threatened a strong response if it turns out that Navalny had been poisoned due to his opposition activism.

"Drawing the counterpart's attention to the inadmissibility of unfounded accusations, we emphasized that the Russian leadership stands for the most rigorous and most objective investigation of what had happened," the press release read.

The ministry recalled how Russian doctors had made all of Navalny's medical records, including testing results, available to their German counterparts when the blogger was being transported to the Berlin-based Charite hospital from a Russian hospital.

"We count on that German doctors will exercise an equally professional attitude and prevent their lab tests from being used for any politicized purposes," the ministry said.

Last Thursday, Navalny suffered an acute health condition which kicked him into coma during a domestic Russian flight. Following an emergency landing in the Siberian city of Omsk, he was hospitalized with suspected poisoning as one of the possible reasons behind his condition. Russian doctors subsequently found no poison traces in his samples and opined that the deterioration was caused by an abrupt drop of glucose in blood due to metabolic disbalance.

On Saturday, Navalny was flown to Berlin for further treatment. German doctors claimed they found traces of intoxication with a substance from the group of cholinesterase inhibitors in his body, which Russian doctors denied, citing the patient's test results.

