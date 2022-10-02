Russia Calls For Securing Extension of Truce in Yemen

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2022) Russia is concerned over a lack of progress in extending the truce between the government and the Houthi rebels, the Russian Embassy in Yemen said.

"Russia as a permanent member of the UN Security Council expresses its concern with the lack of progress in securing agreement for prolongation of the truce ahead of its expiry on October 2," the embassy said in a statement on Saturday, calling on Yemeni parties "to intensify engagement with the UN Special Envoy in order to agree on extension of the truce."

The embassy emphasized that Charge d'Affaires of Russia to Yemen Evgeny Kudrov reiterates that there is no military solution to the conflict in Yemen and a truce is needed to reach an all-inclusive political settlement.

"Kudrov reiterates his support to the UN Special Envoy, recalls the tangible benefits brought by the truce to both Yemenis and regional security, and appeals to the parties not to squander this progress," the embassy said in its statement, posted on social media.

In April 2022, a two-month ceasefire was declared in Yemen under the auspices of the United Nations and the support of the parties to the conflict. In early August, the warring sides agreed to extend the truce by two months (until October 2), to negotiate an expanded truce agreement.

The Houthis announced on Saturday that talks to extend the truce had stalled, blaming the Saudi-led coalition.

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces and the Houthi rebels since 2014. The situation was exacerbated in March 2015, when the Saudi-led coalition, working in cooperation with the internationally-recognized Yemeni government, began conducting air, land and sea operations against the Houthis. The latter have retaliated by attacking Saudi forces and firing missiles into Saudi Arabia.