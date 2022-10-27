UrduPoint.com

Russia Calls For Stop To US-Led Pressure On New Authorities In Kabul - Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH Published October 27, 2022 | 02:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) Moscow urges the international community to stop the pressure exerted by the United States on the new government in Afghanistan, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov told Sputnik.

"It is important that Kabul guarantees the fulfillment of its obligations in the field of political inclusion, the fight against terrorism and drugs, and ensuring human rights. At the same time, it is necessary to stop unreasonable attempts at international pressure, orchestrated by Washington, on the new authorities, and, on the contrary, to expand the channels of international assistance to Afghanistan," Syromolotov said.

Moscow intends to increase cooperation with Kabul through specialized bilateral contacts, international formats and organizations, primarily in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation and the Collective Security Treaty Organization, including on anti-terror issues, Syromolotov noted, adding that Russia will continue to provide humanitarian support to Afghanistan.

The Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) came to power in Afghanistan in August 2021 after the collapse of the US-backed civilian government and mass evacuations. In early September, the group set up a new government, led by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who served as the foreign minister during the previous Taliban rule and has been under UN sanctions since 2001.

The Taliban government was unable to curb the existing economic, humanitarian, and security crises, which have only exacerbated over the past year. Afghans have been escaping en masse from their homeland to neighboring countries, including Iran, driven by fear of joblessness, hunger, and the radical movement itself.

