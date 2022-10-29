Russia has requested a United Nations Security Council meeting on Monday to discuss Ukraine's drone attack on ships and infrastructure of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol that pushed Russia to suspend its participation in the grain deal, Russian deputy envoy to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2022) Russia has requested a United Nations Security Council meeting on Monday to discuss Ukraine's drone attack on ships and infrastructure of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol that pushed Russia to suspend its participation in the grain deal, Russian deputy envoy to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Saturday.

"Besides sending today relevant official notification to @antonioguterres we also called for the UN Security Council meeting on Monday 31 October to discuss Ukrainian attack that caused suspension of our participation in #graindeal," Polyanskiy tweeted.