Russia Calls for Urgent Measures to Protect Christians, Minorities in Mideast - Nebenzia

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2019) Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on Monday that urgent action must be taken in the middle East to put an end the mass departure of Christians and other minorities.

"Immediate measures need to be taken to stop the mass exodus of Christians and other minorities from Middle Eastern countries and preserve the unique balance of coexistence that was present in the region and existed for many hundreds of years," Nebenzia said.

Nebenzia said that the destabilization of the situation in the Middle East and North Africa, exacerbated by extremists exploiting religious and ethnic factors to incite hatred and expand their ranks, had produced a negative impact on minorities in the region.

Developing a consolidated international effort to secure the Middle East could help to unblock complex situations, such as to end the fighting in Libya and switch to the process of negotiations instead, Nebenzia said.

The Islamic State (outlawed in Russia) is accused of executing a large number of religious minorities, including Christians and Yazidis, after seizing much of Iraq and Syria in 2014 and creating a so-called caliphate that lasted until the terror group's defeat by the US-led coalition in 2018.