UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Calls For Urgent Meeting On US Return To JCPOA - Envoy To IAEA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 11:20 PM

Russia Calls for Urgent Meeting on US Return to JCPOA - Envoy to IAEA

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) Moscow is calling for convening a meeting as soon as possible to return the United States to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and restore Iran's obligations under the deal, Russian Permanent Representative to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Mikhail Ulyanov said on Friday.

"It is clear that they need to start as soon as possible.

That's it, we have stepped over the events that took place during the session of the IAEA board of Governors, we need to get down to business," Ulyanov told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

"Probably, we need an informal meeting of the current participants in the nuclear deal and the United States in order to start a conversation. In principle, this is quite possible, but it is necessary to clarify some details, since the topic is very sensitive, especially for Iran," he said.

Related Topics

Business Iran Moscow Russia Nuclear United States

Recent Stories

India allots 68 percent of flights to GCC in new s ..

1 hour ago

Italy's INMI, Russia's Gamaleya Institute Discuss ..

19 seconds ago

EU to Keep Blocking Vaccine Exports Until Manufact ..

20 seconds ago

Motorway Police resolved 97% complaints received o ..

22 seconds ago

US hiring surges in February as Democrats move on ..

50 minutes ago

Milan Fashion Week: Optimistic trends for next win ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.