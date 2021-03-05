Russia Calls for Urgent Meeting on US Return to JCPOA - Envoy to IAEA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) Moscow is calling for convening a meeting as soon as possible to return the United States to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and restore Iran's obligations under the deal, Russian Permanent Representative to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Mikhail Ulyanov said on Friday.

"It is clear that they need to start as soon as possible.

That's it, we have stepped over the events that took place during the session of the IAEA board of Governors, we need to get down to business," Ulyanov told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

"Probably, we need an informal meeting of the current participants in the nuclear deal and the United States in order to start a conversation. In principle, this is quite possible, but it is necessary to clarify some details, since the topic is very sensitive, especially for Iran," he said.