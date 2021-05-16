Russia Calls for Urgent MidEast Quartet Meeting at Ministerial Level

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2021) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said on Sunday that a ministerial level meeting of the middle East Quartet of international mediators on the Israeli-Palestinian settlement must be held as soon as possible.

"In the interest of deescalating the situation and instilling an atmosphere of trust, we believe it is important to urgently hold a meeting of the Middle East Quartet of international mediators at the ministerial level," Vershinin said at an extraordinary UN Security Council meeting on the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian escalation.

The diplomat reiterated Moscow's invitation to host direct talks between the leaders of Israel and Palestine.

Vershinin condemned the use of force against civilians both in Israel and in Palestine in the recent exchange of airstrikes, calling for an immediate ceasefire.

"The rapid deterioration of the situation in the zone of conflict, which is resulting in an armed confrontation and numerous human casualties, is a source of deep concern in Moscow," he added.