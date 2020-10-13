Russia Calls for Using 'Green Agenda' for Rapprochement Between States - Lavrov

Russia calls for avoiding the politicization of the "green agenda" and use environmental and climate issue for rapprochement between states, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) Russia calls for avoiding the politicization of the "green agenda" and use environmental and climate issue for rapprochement between states, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"We believe it is important to treat this set of tasks from non-politicized positions and not to turn the green agenda into another field of confrontation, mutual accusations, untidy competition, but to use this agenda the rapprochement between countries and peoples," Lavrov said during the presentation of the Valdai International Discussion Club's report titled "The Utopia of a Diverse World: How History Continues".

According to Lavrov, environmental and climate issues are no less important today than economic and political issues since they are about the ecosystem of humanity.