UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Calls For Using 'Green Agenda' For Rapprochement Between States - Lavrov

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 10:32 PM

Russia Calls for Using 'Green Agenda' for Rapprochement Between States - Lavrov

Russia calls for avoiding the politicization of the "green agenda" and use environmental and climate issue for rapprochement between states, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) Russia calls for avoiding the politicization of the "green agenda" and use environmental and climate issue for rapprochement between states, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"We believe it is important to treat this set of tasks from non-politicized positions and not to turn the green agenda into another field of confrontation, mutual accusations, untidy competition, but to use this agenda the rapprochement between countries and peoples," Lavrov said during the presentation of the Valdai International Discussion Club's report titled "The Utopia of a Diverse World: How History Continues".

According to Lavrov, environmental and climate issues are no less important today than economic and political issues since they are about the ecosystem of humanity.

Related Topics

World Russia From

Recent Stories

ION completes successful trial of electric autonom ..

5 minutes ago

Lavrov Says Russia Should Stop Looking Back at EU ..

3 minutes ago

Equities down on coronavirus woes

3 minutes ago

Protest held against water suspension in Waran Can ..

3 minutes ago

Hoarders, NRO seekers creating hype against govt: ..

3 minutes ago

Nawaz, Maryam have no link with democracy: Fawad

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.