Open Menu

Russia Calls Gaza Hospital Blast 'crime'

Umer Jamshaid Published October 18, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Russia calls Gaza hospital blast 'crime'

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) Russia said on Wednesday that a blast at a Gaza hospital compound that health officials said killed hundreds of people was a "crime" and an "act of dehumanisation".

Israel and Palestinian freedom fighters have traded blame for the explosion, which has sparked global condemnation and violent protests in several Muslim nations.

"Regarding our assessment, we certainly qualify such an act as a crime, as an act of dehumanisation," foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, without saying who she thought was responsible.

She said that Russia had been following official statements from Israel, which denies it was involved, and that it now needed to provide proof.

"If there are serious intentions ... to prove it was not involved and is innocent, then it needs not only to comment in the media and on social networks, but to provide facts," she said.

"Please provide satellite images, and it would be nice if the American partners did, that show the geography of flights, with all the details that were available at that time," she added.

Related Topics

Israel Condemnation Russia Gaza Nice Muslim Media All From

Recent Stories

ADMO Lifestyle Holding signs definitive agreement ..

ADMO Lifestyle Holding signs definitive agreement to acquire CE LA VI group

18 minutes ago
 Exciting News for Smartphone Enthusiasts: vivo V29 ..

Exciting News for Smartphone Enthusiasts: vivo V29 5G Available for Pre-Booking ..

59 minutes ago
 EAD, GGGI partner to accelerate green development ..

EAD, GGGI partner to accelerate green development in UAE

1 hour ago
 Faiq Mansoor, An Actor in Making from Islamabad, P ..

Faiq Mansoor, An Actor in Making from Islamabad, Pakistan Gets Known for His Per ..

1 hour ago
 UAE residents can access over 100 of MoCCAE&#039;s ..

UAE residents can access over 100 of MoCCAE&#039;s services within 4 minutes

1 hour ago
 re.life expands to KSA, Egypt, Jordan, Türkiye to ..

Re.life expands to KSA, Egypt, Jordan, Türkiye to enhance circular economy

2 hours ago
FAO hopes COP28 will achieve Paris Agreement goals ..

FAO hopes COP28 will achieve Paris Agreement goals: Senior official

2 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 16 New Zealand Vs. Af ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 16 New Zealand Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, History ..

2 hours ago
 UAE’s Artificial Intelligence Office partners wi ..

UAE’s Artificial Intelligence Office partners with Core42 to enhance national ..

3 hours ago
 GPSSA explains steps to calculate retirement pensi ..

GPSSA explains steps to calculate retirement pension, end-of-service gratuity

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 October 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 October 2023

6 hours ago

More Stories From World