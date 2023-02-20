UrduPoint.com

Russia Calls Israeli Settlement Plans In Palestine, Golan Heights 'Annexation' At UNSC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 20, 2023 | 11:39 PM

Russia Calls Israeli Settlement Plans in Palestine, Golan Heights 'Annexation' at UNSC

Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky on Monday condemned Israeli plans to expand settlements in the Jordan Valley and the Syrian Golan Heights, calling it "de facto annexation"

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2023) Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky on Monday condemned Israeli plans to expand settlements in the Jordan Valley and the Syrian Golan Heights, calling it "de facto annexation."

"The Israeli intention to double the number of settlers living in the Jordan Valley as well as in the Syrian Golan Heights by 2026 can be deemed as de facto annexation of most of the occupied Palestinian and Syrian territories," Polyansky said at the UN Security Council meeting.

Polyansky also criticized recent Israeli strikes against Syria and called on all sides to exercise maximum restraint and avoid further escalation of tensions, especially ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

On February 12, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu decided to legalize nine outposts in the West Bank and initiate a project on the construction of 10,000 houses for Jewish settlers in what most of the UN members consider occupied Palestinian land following recent attacks carried out by Palestinians in East Jerusalem.

On February 14, despite growing international condemnation of the new settlement construction in the West Bank, ultranationalist Israeli government expressed the intention to double the number of settlers and legalize dozens of outposts in the occupied territory.

In late December 2022, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution on "Israeli practices affecting the human rights of the Palestinian people in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem." Under the resolution, the UN General Assembly requested the International Court of Justice to render an advisory opinion on the legal consequences of Israel's violations of Palestinians rights, in particular, the annexation and occupation of their territories.

