UrduPoint.com

Russia Calls Latvian Residence Permit Cancellation Xenophobic

Sumaira FH Published August 18, 2022 | 11:20 PM

Russia Calls Latvian Residence Permit Cancellation Xenophobic

The deputy head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's communications department has described Latvia's decision not to renew residence permits issued to Russians as xenophobic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2022) The deputy head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's communications department has described Latvia's decision not to renew residence permits issued to Russians as xenophobic.

"This can be described as an act of xenophobia and neo-Nazism," Ivan Nechayev told a weekly press conference on Thursday.

Latvia said it would only extend residence permits of Russian citizens on rare occasions. Nechayev accused the Baltic state of flouting its international commitments and discriminating against Latvian residents over their ethnicity.

Related Topics

Russia Latvia

Recent Stories

Two Villages in Belgorod Region Evacuated Due to F ..

Two Villages in Belgorod Region Evacuated Due to Fire at Ammunition Depot - Gove ..

15 seconds ago
 CAIR urges probe into anti-Muslim attack in US on ..

CAIR urges probe into anti-Muslim attack in US on protestors against India's per ..

16 seconds ago
 56% people infected with Omicron were unaware: Stu ..

56% people infected with Omicron were unaware: Study

17 seconds ago
 US CENTCOM Commander acknowledges Pakistan Army's ..

US CENTCOM Commander acknowledges Pakistan Army's efforts against terrorism

19 seconds ago
 German Industry Suffers From Bureaucracy Impeding ..

German Industry Suffers From Bureaucracy Impeding Transition From Russian Gas -A ..

14 minutes ago
 One killed, two injured in road accident

One killed, two injured in road accident

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.