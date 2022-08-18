Russia Calls Latvian Residence Permit Cancellation Xenophobic

The deputy head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's communications department has described Latvia's decision not to renew residence permits issued to Russians as xenophobic

"This can be described as an act of xenophobia and neo-Nazism," Ivan Nechayev told a weekly press conference on Thursday.

Latvia said it would only extend residence permits of Russian citizens on rare occasions. Nechayev accused the Baltic state of flouting its international commitments and discriminating against Latvian residents over their ethnicity.