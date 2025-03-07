Open Menu

Russia Calls Macron Nuclear Comments A 'threat'

Sumaira FH Published March 07, 2025 | 01:20 AM

Russia calls Macron nuclear comments a 'threat'

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) Moscow views comments by President Emmanuel Macron about extending France's nuclear deterrent to European partners as a "threat", Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday.

"Of course it is a threat against Russia. If he sees us as a threat... and says that it is necessary to use a nuclear weapon, is preparing to use a nuclear weapon against Russia, of course it is a threat," Lavrov said at a press conference.

Macron in an address to the nation Wednesday called Russia a "threat to France and Europe" and said the French were "legitimately worried" about the United States shifting its position on the Ukraine conflict under US President Donald Trump.

He said he would open a debate on extending France's nuclear deterrent to other European nations, following a phone conversation with Germany's likely next chancellor Friedrich Merz on extending that umbrella of protection.

Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova earlier Thursday said Macron was "detached from reality" and making "contradictory statements".

She mockingly compared him to a character in a Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale, Ole Lukoje, who holds umbrellas over sleeping children.

The French president also reaffirmed that European military forces could be sent to Ukraine if a peace accord was signed to guarantee "respect" of a deal.

Lavrov, though, said Russia was unwavering in its opposition to the deployment of European forces in Ukraine as peacekeepers, suggesting they would not be impartial.

"We see no room for compromise. This discussion is being held with an overtly hostile aim," he added.

Russia will consider such troops in the same way as it would view NATO presence in Ukraine, Lavrov said.

He compared Macron to Hitler and Napoleon, saying that unlike those leaders, Macron did not openly say he wanted to conquer Russia, but he "evidently wants the same thing".

Macron is making "stupid accusations against Russia" that President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly dismissed as "madness and nonsense", he added.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called Macron's speech "extremely confrontational", saying Russia felt that "France wants the war to continue."

Macron is saying that "Russia has become practically an enemy of France" but not that NATO's military presence is encroaching Russia's borders, he said.

Recent Stories

Magnitude 4.19 quake recorded 131 kilometers north ..

Magnitude 4.19 quake recorded 131 kilometers north of Egypt's Sharm El-Sheikh

22 minutes ago
 Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque- Abu Dhabi welcomed over ..

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque- Abu Dhabi welcomed over 6.5 million worshippers, visi ..

22 minutes ago
 Emirates Red Crescent implementing Iftar Programme ..

Emirates Red Crescent implementing Iftar Programme in Pakistan

37 minutes ago
 Humaid bin Rashid directs dispatch of 410 tonnes o ..

Humaid bin Rashid directs dispatch of 410 tonnes of urgent humanitarian aid to G ..

1 hour ago
 European rocket aims for first commercial launch a ..

European rocket aims for first commercial launch after delays

26 minutes ago
 Neuer sidelined indefinitely with calf injury

Neuer sidelined indefinitely with calf injury

2 hours ago
Lahore’s Safari Zoo to be refurbished within 15 ..

Lahore’s Safari Zoo to be refurbished within 15 days

26 minutes ago
 Police salute graves of 2 martyrs on their death a ..

Police salute graves of 2 martyrs on their death anniversary

26 minutes ago
 Gov't to continue efforts for welfare of lawyers: ..

Gov't to continue efforts for welfare of lawyers: Minister for Law and Justice, ..

17 minutes ago
 Shoaib Akhtar feels CPL will connect overseas Paki ..

Shoaib Akhtar feels CPL will connect overseas Pakistanis with their roots

27 minutes ago
 Driver booked for over speeding on M-11 Motorway n ..

Driver booked for over speeding on M-11 Motorway near Kala Shah Kaku

17 minutes ago
 Police nabbed 10 drug suppliers

Police nabbed 10 drug suppliers

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World