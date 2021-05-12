Russia Calls on Afghan Rivals to End Violence

(@FahadShabbir)

The Russian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday condemned the recent attacks on civilians in Afghanistan and urged the warring parties to put an end to violence

"We call on Kabul and the Taliban movement to promptly end violence, which hinders national reconciliation and creates a fertile soil for...

terror groups," Maria Zakharova, a ministerial spokeswoman, said.

She condemned Saturday's bombing of a girls' school in Kabul as "inhumane and unjustifiable," and said that the Afghan government was contributing to hostilities by systematically killing members of the "armed opposition."

Afghanistan saw a spike in violence after the United States announced in April that all American troops would be withdrawn from the Central Asian country by September 11.