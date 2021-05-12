UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Calls On Afghan Rivals To End Violence

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 10 hours ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 01:22 AM

Russia Calls on Afghan Rivals to End Violence

The Russian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday condemned the recent attacks on civilians in Afghanistan and urged the warring parties to put an end to violence

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) The Russian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday condemned the recent attacks on civilians in Afghanistan and urged the warring parties to put an end to violence.

"We call on Kabul and the Taliban movement to promptly end violence, which hinders national reconciliation and creates a fertile soil for...

terror groups," Maria Zakharova, a ministerial spokeswoman, said.

She condemned Saturday's bombing of a girls' school in Kabul as "inhumane and unjustifiable," and said that the Afghan government was contributing to hostilities by systematically killing members of the "armed opposition."

Afghanistan saw a spike in violence after the United States announced in April that all American troops would be withdrawn from the Central Asian country by September 11.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Russia United States April September All From Government Asia Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE condemns shooting incident inside school in Ta ..

50 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Rulers, crown princes congratulate President, Vice ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Eid al-Fitr greetings ..

10 hours ago

DIA assigns 471 mosques and musallas for Eid al-Fi ..

11 hours ago

Al Dhafra Grand Kingfish Championship for men and ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.