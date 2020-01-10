Russia Calls on All Countries to Show Restraint in Situation Around Iran - Ryabkov

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2020) All countries involved in the current crisis around Iran must show restraint Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Friday, pointing out that he was speaking primarily about the United States.

"All parties must show restraint and primarily the United States that at some moment 'exploded' [the situation in] the middle East and continues to hold the policy of destabilization, controlled chaos, threats and blackmail; the policy that is considered by us as destructive and unacceptable," Ryabkov said upon arrival in Tokyo, where he will take part in the Russian-Japanese Strategic Dialogue.

The situation in the Middle East heavily escalated in the first days of 2020 after the United States had killed Iran's Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad and Iranian airstrikes on the US military bases in Iraq in retaliation for the assassination.

The situation has slightly de-escalated since Wednesday, as US President Donald Trump announced his plans to target Iran with sanctions, not military force, while Tehran vowed to refrain from further strikes if Washington does not attack the Islamic Republic.