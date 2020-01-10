UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Calls On All Countries To Show Restraint In Situation Around Iran - Ryabkov

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 10:10 AM

Russia Calls on All Countries to Show Restraint in Situation Around Iran - Ryabkov

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2020) All countries involved in the current crisis around Iran must show restraint Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Friday, pointing out that he was speaking primarily about the United States.

"All parties must show restraint and primarily the United States that at some moment 'exploded' [the situation in] the middle East and continues to hold the policy of destabilization, controlled chaos, threats and blackmail; the policy that is considered by us as destructive and unacceptable," Ryabkov said upon arrival in Tokyo, where he will take part in the Russian-Japanese Strategic Dialogue.

The situation in the Middle East heavily escalated in the first days of 2020 after the United States had killed Iran's Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad and Iranian airstrikes on the US military bases in Iraq in retaliation for the assassination.

The situation has slightly de-escalated since Wednesday, as US President Donald Trump announced his plans to target Iran with sanctions, not military force, while Tehran vowed to refrain from further strikes if Washington does not attack the Islamic Republic.

Related Topics

Attack Iran Russia Washington Iraq Trump Tehran Baghdad Tokyo United States Middle East 2020 All From Qasem Soleimani

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 10, 2020 in Pakistan

1 minute ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

51 minutes ago

WMCC Chairman meets Cambodian Minister of State fo ..

10 hours ago

Europe, N. Africa in diplomatic flurry to avoid 's ..

10 hours ago

Arsenal boss Arteta not expecting 'big things' in ..

10 hours ago

Zong covering 100 percent CPEC projects

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.