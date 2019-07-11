Russia Calls on All Parties to JCPOA to Comply With Commitments under Nuclear Deal

Moscow calls on all participants of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iranian nuclear program to comply with their obligations under the deal, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) Moscow calls on all participants of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iranian nuclear program to comply with their obligations under the deal, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday.

"We strongly urge all participants of the JCPOA to continue to comply with all their obligations under the comprehensive agreements and UN Security Council Resolution 2231," Zakharova said at a weekly briefing.

On July 7, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi announced that his country was ready to begin enriching uranium beyond the 3.67 percent level set by the JCPOA due to the fact that other participants of the deal failed to fulfill Tehran's demands regarding Iran's economic interests.