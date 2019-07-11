UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Calls On All Parties To JCPOA To Comply With Commitments Under Nuclear Deal

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 07:11 PM

Russia Calls on All Parties to JCPOA to Comply With Commitments under Nuclear Deal

Moscow calls on all participants of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iranian nuclear program to comply with their obligations under the deal, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) Moscow calls on all participants of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iranian nuclear program to comply with their obligations under the deal, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday.

"We strongly urge all participants of the JCPOA to continue to comply with all their obligations under the comprehensive agreements and UN Security Council Resolution 2231," Zakharova said at a weekly briefing.

On July 7, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi announced that his country was ready to begin enriching uranium beyond the 3.67 percent level set by the JCPOA due to the fact that other participants of the deal failed to fulfill Tehran's demands regarding Iran's economic interests.

Related Topics

Resolution United Nations Iran Moscow Russia Nuclear Tehran July All

Recent Stories

Launch of the First National Accelerator on Closin ..

7 minutes ago

SECP warns public about illegal activities of Gala ..

5 minutes ago

Young swimmers take part in opening day coaching o ..

5 minutes ago

Morales Says Russia's Presence in Latin America Im ..

5 minutes ago

EU Court Annuls Sanctions Against Former President ..

5 minutes ago

England dismiss Australia for 223 in World Cup sem ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.