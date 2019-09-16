UrduPoint.com
Russia Calls On All Parties To Show Restraint Regarding Strikes On Saudi Oil - Nebenzia

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 09:48 PM

Russia urges all parties to exercise restraint regarding the drone strikes on Saudi oil facilities and ensure that such incidents do not happen again, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said during a UN Security Council meeting on Monday

"We are seriously concerned by the drone strikes on the 14th of September against major oil facilities in Saudi Arabia," Nebenzia said. "We strongly condemn strikes against non-military targets and destroying social economic infrastructure. Armed escalation can make it further difficult finding a political solution to the conflict and it can also potentially become a large-scale regional confrontation. We call upon all of the parties to exercise restraint and make sure such dangerous incidents do not happen again."

