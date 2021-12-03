Russia Calls on All WTO Member States to Join Initiative on Services Domestic Regulations

A day after the adoption of the World Trade Organization (WTO) joint initiative on Services Domestic Regulation, Russian Deputy Minister of Economic Development Vladimir Ilichev on Friday called on WTO member-sates which have yet to join the initiative, to do so as soon as possible

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2021) A day after the adoption of the World Trade Organization (WTO) joint initiative on Services Domestic Regulation, Russian Deputy Minister of Economic Development Vladimir Ilichev on Friday called on WTO member-sates which have yet to join the initiative, to do so as soon as possible.

Negotiations between WTO member-states on services domestic regulation successfully concluded on Thursday in Geneva with the adoption of the declaration by 67 WTO member-states, which control 90% of world trade in services. The declaration aims to facilitate the exchange of services between the countries.

"This initiative will help service providers of WTO member-states to decrease trade expenses. ... We call for all WTO member-states, which has yet to join the initiative, to do so as soon as possible to reach the maximum effect from the implementation of uniform rules on trade in services," Ilichev said.

The minister noted that this initiative would help service providers of WTO member-states to minimize trade expenses. He also explained that Russia de-facto already complies with the provisions of the regulations.

According to the declaration, WTO member-states adopted specific disciplines on services domestic regulations, a uniform set of rules on trade in services, which establish clear criteria and requirements for licensing and recognition procedures, technical standards. In particular, these oblige national regulators to publish information on requirements and procedures for obtaining permits. Moreover, an opportunity to publicly discuss drafts of regulatory legal acts must be granted to service provides. Parties must strive to reduce the number of competent authorities interacting with an applicant, with the possibility to fill an application in an electronic form in a "one window" mode.