UrduPoint.com

Russia Calls On All WTO Member States To Join Initiative On Services Domestic Regulations

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 05:00 PM

Russia Calls on All WTO Member States to Join Initiative on Services Domestic Regulations

A day after the adoption of the World Trade Organization (WTO) joint initiative on Services Domestic Regulation, Russian Deputy Minister of Economic Development Vladimir Ilichev on Friday called on WTO member-sates which have yet to join the initiative, to do so as soon as possible

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2021) A day after the adoption of the World Trade Organization (WTO) joint initiative on Services Domestic Regulation, Russian Deputy Minister of Economic Development Vladimir Ilichev on Friday called on WTO member-sates which have yet to join the initiative, to do so as soon as possible.

Negotiations between WTO member-states on services domestic regulation successfully concluded on Thursday in Geneva with the adoption of the declaration by 67 WTO member-states, which control 90% of world trade in services. The declaration aims to facilitate the exchange of services between the countries.

"This initiative will help service providers of WTO member-states to decrease trade expenses. ... We call for all WTO member-states, which has yet to join the initiative, to do so as soon as possible to reach the maximum effect from the implementation of uniform rules on trade in services," Ilichev said.

The minister noted that this initiative would help service providers of WTO member-states to minimize trade expenses. He also explained that Russia de-facto already complies with the provisions of the regulations.

According to the declaration, WTO member-states adopted specific disciplines on services domestic regulations, a uniform set of rules on trade in services, which establish clear criteria and requirements for licensing and recognition procedures, technical standards. In particular, these oblige national regulators to publish information on requirements and procedures for obtaining permits. Moreover, an opportunity to publicly discuss drafts of regulatory legal acts must be granted to service provides. Parties must strive to reduce the number of competent authorities interacting with an applicant, with the possibility to fill an application in an electronic form in a "one window" mode.

Related Topics

World Exchange Russia Vladimir Putin Geneva All From

Recent Stories

Sri Lanka Experiences Major Blackout Due to Disrup ..

Sri Lanka Experiences Major Blackout Due to Disruption of Power Lines - Reports

4 minutes ago
 Citizen seeks Rana Shamim's name on ECL

Citizen seeks Rana Shamim's name on ECL

5 minutes ago
 Lahore women win hockey final

Lahore women win hockey final

5 minutes ago
 NAB opposes acquittal plea of Gilani, Ashraf in ch ..

NAB opposes acquittal plea of Gilani, Ashraf in chairman OGRA appointment refere ..

5 minutes ago
 Tragedy narrowly averted at Euro 2020 final: study ..

Tragedy narrowly averted at Euro 2020 final: study

5 minutes ago
 AirBaltic Plane Skids Off Taxiway at Riga Airport ..

AirBaltic Plane Skids Off Taxiway at Riga Airport Due to Poor Visibility

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.