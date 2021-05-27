UrduPoint.com
Russia Calls On Armenia, Azerbaijan To Resolve Border Issues Peacefully - Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 09:40 PM

Moscow calls on Yerevan and Baku to resolve all border issues in a peaceful manner and is ready to assist in the negotiation process, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) Moscow calls on Yerevan and Baku to resolve all border issues in a peaceful manner and is ready to assist in the negotiation process, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko and EU Special Representative for South Caucasus Toivo Klaar discussed the situation on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border and Nagorno-Karabakh during a phone conversation on Thursday, according to the ministry's statement.

"The Russian side reaffirmed its appeal to the parties to resolve all emerging problems by peaceful means during negotiations. Russia is ready to continue to provide possible assistance to this process," the ministry said in the statement.

